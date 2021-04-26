Insider Buying: Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) Insider Purchases £27,968 in Stock

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) insider Elaine Dorward-King purchased 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 437 ($5.71) per share, for a total transaction of £27,968 ($36,540.37).

Shares of Kenmare Resources stock opened at GBX 439 ($5.74) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 411.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 351.28. Kenmare Resources plc has a 52 week low of GBX 168.50 ($2.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 442 ($5.77). The company has a market cap of £481.74 million and a PE ratio of 40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Kenmare Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 1.39%. Kenmare Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 0.73%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Kenmare Resources from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Kenmare Resources Company Profile

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces mineral sands products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northern coast of Mozambique. Its products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile, as well as concentrates including secondary zircon and mineral sands concentrates.

