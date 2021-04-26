Insider Selling: Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) Major Shareholder Sells 152,883 Shares of Stock

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 152,883 shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $1,516,599.36. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 19th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 2,060 shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $20,538.20.
- On Monday, February 22nd, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 12,810 shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $133,992.60.
Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04.
Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile
Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the life sciences and pharmaceutical services sectors in the United States and Europe.
