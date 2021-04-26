Insider Selling: Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) CEO Sells 7,388 Shares of Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 7,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total value of $1,182,966.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,828,514 shares in the company, valued at $292,781,661.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Helmy Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 751 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $120,167.51.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 56,358 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $8,552,890.08.

On Monday, April 19th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 50,932 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.97, for a total value of $7,791,068.04.

On Friday, April 16th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 51,123 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.34, for a total value of $8,094,815.82.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 60,982 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $9,546,122.28.

On Monday, April 12th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 72,861 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $11,263,581.99.

On Friday, April 9th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 60,996 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $9,567,832.56.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 36,843 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.61, for a total transaction of $5,843,668.23.

NASDAQ GH traded up $7.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $165.68. The company had a trading volume of 671,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,600. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.65 and its 200-day moving average is $136.42. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $71.41 and a one year high of $181.07. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.74 and a beta of 0.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The firm had revenue of $78.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,151,000 after purchasing an additional 338,191 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,640,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,404,000 after purchasing an additional 157,003 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,432,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,604,000 after buying an additional 117,511 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,089,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,477,000 after buying an additional 31,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth $86,633,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GH. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.09.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

