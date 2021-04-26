Insider Selling: Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) CEO Sells 7,388 Shares of Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 7,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total value of $1,182,966.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,828,514 shares in the company, valued at $292,781,661.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Helmy Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 26th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 751 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $120,167.51.
- On Wednesday, April 21st, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 56,358 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $8,552,890.08.
- On Monday, April 19th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 50,932 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.97, for a total value of $7,791,068.04.
- On Friday, April 16th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 51,123 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.34, for a total value of $8,094,815.82.
- On Wednesday, April 14th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 60,982 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $9,546,122.28.
- On Monday, April 12th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 72,861 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $11,263,581.99.
- On Friday, April 9th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 60,996 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $9,567,832.56.
- On Wednesday, April 7th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 36,843 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.61, for a total transaction of $5,843,668.23.
NASDAQ GH traded up $7.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $165.68. The company had a trading volume of 671,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,600. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.65 and its 200-day moving average is $136.42. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $71.41 and a one year high of $181.07. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.74 and a beta of 0.57.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,151,000 after purchasing an additional 338,191 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,640,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,404,000 after purchasing an additional 157,003 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,432,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,604,000 after buying an additional 117,511 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,089,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,477,000 after buying an additional 31,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth $86,633,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have issued reports on GH. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.09.
Guardant Health Company Profile
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.
