Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Insider Sells $4,380,713.04 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) insider Evan Sharp sold 60,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $4,380,713.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,380,713.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Evan Sharp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $5,996,006.70.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $4,965,648.48.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $5,948,952.06.

On Monday, January 25th, Evan Sharp sold 55,865 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $4,158,590.60.

PINS opened at $74.99 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $89.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $705.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.75 million. Research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

PINS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,766,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073,553 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872,010 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,055,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,253,000 after buying an additional 810,684 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,189,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

