Insured Finance (INFI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $429,081.00

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 26th. Over the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 32.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000544 BTC on exchanges. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $6.22 million and $429,081.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00060803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.25 or 0.00269514 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.06 or 0.01010915 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $368.81 or 0.00689080 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00024803 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,624.30 or 1.00191242 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,339,406 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

