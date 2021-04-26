Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 381,716 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 3.3% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $24,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank lifted its position in Intel by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 32,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Intel by 9.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $727,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 19.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,106,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.54. 667,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,109,168. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.25. The stock has a market cap of $238.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.