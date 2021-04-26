Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,242 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Intel by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Intel by 100,766.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $483,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,921 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $59.43. The company had a trading volume of 930,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,109,168. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.04 and a 200-day moving average of $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $242.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

