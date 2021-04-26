Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,682,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,243,000 after buying an additional 147,366 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 917,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,559,000 after acquiring an additional 75,974 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,010,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 241,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after purchasing an additional 41,108 shares in the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $76.06 on Monday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $36.46 and a one year high of $77.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

IPAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

In other news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $153,672.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $153,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $158,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,900 shares of company stock valued at $995,156. Corporate insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.