Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Inter Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Friday, March 12th. CIBC lowered shares of Inter Pipeline from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Inter Pipeline from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Inter Pipeline has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.82.

Inter Pipeline stock opened at $14.44 on Thursday. Inter Pipeline has a 12-month low of $7.29 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.3832 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

