Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.77

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) announced an annual dividend on Friday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th.

Intercorp Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 28.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Intercorp Financial Services to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.77 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

Shares of Intercorp Financial Services stock opened at $26.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion and a PE ratio of 25.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.46. Intercorp Financial Services has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $35.96.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $329.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.74 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.64%. Equities analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lowered Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intercorp Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. It provides current accounts, deposits, credit facilities, and loans; and annuities and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products.

