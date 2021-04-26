International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 12,009 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,009 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 24,268 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 385,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the third quarter worth $121,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock opened at $6.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.81. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $6.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.0338 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.