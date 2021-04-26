International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,200 PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock (NYSE:PCT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock (NYSE:PCT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock during the 1st quarter worth $448,000.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock stock opened at $26.43 on Monday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $35.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCT shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

