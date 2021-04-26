International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $154,000 Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 209.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.07.

Snowflake stock opened at $235.64 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.07 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.20 and a 200-day moving average of $273.45.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. The firm’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total transaction of $2,007,253.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 133,008 shares in the company, valued at $29,370,826.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $142,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,252,098 shares of company stock valued at $280,548,704 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

