International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $160,000 Holdings in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 221,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 346.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 149,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 115,803 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $2,327,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $1,866,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

NYSEARCA:USO opened at $42.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.25 and a 200-day moving average of $35.29. United States Oil Fund LP has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $44.64.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.