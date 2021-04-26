International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $177,000 Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 113.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,404 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PBCT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 218.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 414.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 1,118.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $17.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $19.40.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.80%.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.56.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

