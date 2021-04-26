International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,653 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,097,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,471 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,879,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $857,573,000 after purchasing an additional 542,623 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,960,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,721 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,741,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $189,563,000 after acquiring an additional 271,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth $180,913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF opened at $144.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $144.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.63.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

