Intersect Capital LLC Has $129,000 Stock Position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 39.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHT. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.10 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DHT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.56.

NYSE:DHT opened at $5.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57. The company has a market cap of $995.75 million, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of -0.08. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $8.65.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.17 million. DHT had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 42.24%. The company’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT).

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.