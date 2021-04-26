Intersect Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on ADS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $107.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.38 and its 200-day moving average is $80.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $35.13 and a 52-week high of $121.28.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.