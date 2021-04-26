Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

IKTSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. HSBC upgraded Intertek Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intertek Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of IKTSY opened at $86.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.61. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of $53.88 and a 1 year high of $87.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

