Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Position Lessened by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 72.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,872 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 28,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 12,186 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.21. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $21.48.

