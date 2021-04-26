Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Bought by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 195.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,505 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 246,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 18,147 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 15,364 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 418.2% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 140,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 113,187 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 216,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 22,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 20,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCO stock opened at $22.20 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $22.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.