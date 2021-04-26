Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) is Strid Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Strid Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the quarter. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Strid Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $16,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,179,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,478,000 after acquiring an additional 555,942 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PDP traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.94. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,808. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $58.86 and a 1 year high of $93.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.47.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

