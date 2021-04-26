Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) Stock Position Raised by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBE. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF stock opened at $76.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.28. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 52 week low of $51.10 and a 52 week high of $84.86.

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.