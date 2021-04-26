Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Sold by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,080.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $20.62 on Monday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $20.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.