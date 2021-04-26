Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,579,000 after acquiring an additional 15,913 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 365.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 136,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,415,000 after buying an additional 107,185 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,551,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $990,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,305.2% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,897,000 after acquiring an additional 68,815 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $147.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.23. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $87.00 and a twelve month high of $148.35.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

