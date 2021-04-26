Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Investar from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.13.

NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $21.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.73 million, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.74. Investar has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $23.45.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Investar had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 12.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Investar will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Investar’s payout ratio is presently 15.47%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Investar by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 298.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Investar in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Investar by 6.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Investar by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

