Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for AECOM (ACM)

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/21/2021 – AECOM had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $69.00 to $80.00.

4/21/2021 – AECOM had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $69.00 to $80.00.

4/19/2021 – AECOM had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $78.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – AECOM had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $60.00 to $76.00.

ACM opened at $67.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.97. AECOM has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $68.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.08, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. AECOM’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

