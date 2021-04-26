Investors Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,788 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.5% of Investors Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,959 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,081 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.38.

Shares of MSFT opened at $261.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $169.39 and a 1 year high of $261.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

