IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) PT Raised to $244.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $244.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens raised shares of IQVIA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $222.44.

IQV stock opened at $232.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.93. The company has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $235.51.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,676,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,656,421,000 after purchasing an additional 688,054 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 257.7% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 712,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,704,000 after purchasing an additional 513,508 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IQVIA by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,242,000 after purchasing an additional 483,960 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,303,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,129,393,000 after purchasing an additional 461,873 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

