Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, BWS Financial Forecasts

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) – BWS Financial cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Iridium Communications in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09). BWS Financial currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays cut shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

IRDM stock opened at $37.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.76 and its 200-day moving average is $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $54.65.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Iridium Communications news, CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 241,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $11,453,118.60. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 62,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $3,000,043.84. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 388,114 shares of company stock worth $17,993,835. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

