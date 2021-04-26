iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

BATS QUAL traded up $1.10 on Monday, hitting $127.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,539 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.39. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

