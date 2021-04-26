iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 13.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,009,000 after purchasing an additional 178,562 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 376,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,941,000 after acquiring an additional 86,099 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 541,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,546,000 after buying an additional 77,477 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 535,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,662,000 after buying an additional 40,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 205.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 34,164 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $329.09 on Monday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $196.32 and a 1 year high of $330.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.29.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.