iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Bought by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 80.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,362.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,712,000 after buying an additional 5,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,530,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,314,000 after acquiring an additional 582,935 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,065,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,068,000 after purchasing an additional 65,655 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,460,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,494,000 after purchasing an additional 29,079 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 43,615.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,432,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,268 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACWI traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.77. The stock had a trading volume of 28,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730,214. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $65.77 and a 52-week high of $99.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.07 and a 200 day moving average of $92.22.

