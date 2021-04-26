iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sequent Asset Management LLC

Sequent Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 45,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 47.7% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 362,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,456,000 after buying an additional 10,599 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,287,000.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $99.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.07 and a 200-day moving average of $92.22. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $65.77 and a 52 week high of $99.85.

