iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,676,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,118,000 after buying an additional 161,546 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,074,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 282,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,348,000 after buying an additional 21,536 shares during the period.

BATS EFV opened at $52.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.56. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

