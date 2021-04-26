iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

EEM opened at $54.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

