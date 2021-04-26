iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Acquired by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2,738.9% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 164,087 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 50,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 25,101 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 382,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,881,000 after purchasing an additional 40,164 shares during the period.

BATS EZU opened at $49.05 on Monday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.92 and a 200 day moving average of $43.94.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

