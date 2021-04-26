iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,939 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Nwam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. State Street Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 33.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,275,000 after acquiring an additional 116,552 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 285.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 25,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $99,000.

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $157.18. 77,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,840,996. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.67. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.93 and a twelve month high of $157.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

