iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stairway Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after acquiring an additional 46,275 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.74 on Monday, reaching $227.50. The stock had a trading volume of 663,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,232,781. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $117.18 and a 12-month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

