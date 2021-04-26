iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 265,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 9.5% of Amarillo National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $37,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital One Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $145.93. 14,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,239. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $98.27 and a 1-year high of $146.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.92 and a 200-day moving average of $129.76.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.