J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.15.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JCOM. DA Davidson raised their price objective on J2 Global from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

J2 Global stock opened at $125.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. J2 Global has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $135.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.15.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $469.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.68 million. As a group, analysts predict that J2 Global will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in J2 Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

