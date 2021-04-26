J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Earns Neutral Rating from Piper Sandler

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $139.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $122.00. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.17% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JCOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. J2 Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.15.
Shares of NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $125.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. J2 Global has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $135.24.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCOM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 2.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the third quarter worth $61,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the third quarter worth $4,092,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 106,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,357,000.
J2 Global Company Profile
J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.
Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.