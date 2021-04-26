J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Earns Neutral Rating from Piper Sandler

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $139.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $122.00. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JCOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. J2 Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $125.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. J2 Global has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $135.24.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $469.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.68 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J2 Global will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCOM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 2.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the third quarter worth $61,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the third quarter worth $4,092,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 106,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,357,000.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

