Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Takes Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 294 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,187,113,000 after buying an additional 4,097,822 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,676,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,061 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,022,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,229 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,638,769,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,447,792 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,277,000 after purchasing an additional 179,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QCOM opened at $135.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $73.66 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna downgraded QUALCOMM from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.77.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

