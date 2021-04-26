Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Takes Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 84 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE URI opened at $318.94 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.24 and a 1-year high of $341.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $318.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.
In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on URI. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.00.
United Rentals Profile
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
