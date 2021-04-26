Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Takes Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 84 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $318.94 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.24 and a 1-year high of $341.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $318.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on URI. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.00.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

