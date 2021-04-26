Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $137.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.74. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $69.17 and a one year high of $137.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,194.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on J shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.85.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.