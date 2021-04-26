James Investment Research Inc. Buys 8,797 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 218,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $8,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.91 on Monday, hitting $39.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,129,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $40.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.54. The company has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.04.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,952.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.