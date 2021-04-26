James Investment Research Inc. Decreases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.61.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $4.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $606.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,417,099. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $280.84 and a 52-week high of $648.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $546.91 and a 200-day moving average of $542.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

