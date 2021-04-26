James Investment Research Inc. Sells 3,150 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $419.48. 29,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,335,686. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $275.00 and a 1-year high of $419.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

