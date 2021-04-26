Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AB SKF (publ) in a research report issued on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AB SKF (publ)’s FY2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SKFRY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Friday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKFRY opened at $27.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.25. AB SKF has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $30.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.01%.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

