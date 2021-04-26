Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Warner Music Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.29.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $37.73 on Thursday. Warner Music Group has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.72.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $181,116,657.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $16,108,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 23,908.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

